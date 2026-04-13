Bayern Munich duo warn of Real Madrid's trap

Bayern Munich duo Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka have warned against underestimating Real Madrid, despite the Spanish side’s recent struggles.

Real Madrid travel to Munich on Wednesday for the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

The first leg at the Santiago Bernabéu saw the Bavarians win 2-1.

Goretzka told AS: “We don’t need anyone to warn us. We know exactly who we’re up against and the nature of the match we’ll be playing.”

He added, “In the first leg we saw how quickly they create chances, so no one needs to warn us; we already know.”

Joshua Kimmich echoed that view, stressing, “It doesn’t matter how Los Blancos have played before.”

“When it comes to the Champions League,” he added, “Real Madrid always raise their game.”

Sporting director Max Eberl echoed that sentiment, stressing, “We know the size of the task and we’re in a good position, but we also know we’re not through yet.”

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