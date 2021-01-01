Barnes makes bold title prediction for Klopp amid questions of Liverpool future

The Reds legend is confident that the German will agree to stay put, putting him in a position to deliver another top-flight crown to Anfield

Jurgen Klopp will deliver another Premier League title to Liverpool if he sticks around “long term”, says John Barnes, who is confident the Reds boss is going nowhere despite questions being asked of his future.

A frustrating 2020-21 campaign at Anfield has tested the patience and commitment of all concerned, with a barely believable string of injuries and uncharacteristic struggles from leading men conspiring against the reigning English champions.

It has been suggested that a change in the dugout could be made, but Barnes believes a contract through to 2024 will be honoured as more major silverware is collected along the way.

What has been said?

Former Reds winger Barnes, speaking in association with BonusCodeBets, told Goal: “If Jurgen Klopp stays at Liverpool long term, then I'm sure he’ll win another Premier League title with Liverpool.

“If he’s still there next season, he will definitely be challenging with Manchester City.

“His contract runs until 2024, so we still have three more years of Klopp in the Premier League for him to have the chance of winning another Premier League title for Liverpool.”

Is Klopp still hungry for more?

The 53-year-old has offered no indication that he is mulling over his options or that an imminent departure from Merseyside is on the cards.

On the contrary, Klopp has been speaking up his desire to face mounting challenges head on and return Liverpool to the loftiest of domestic and continental perches as quickly as possible.

That could mean a number of comings and goings on the player front in the next transfer window, with the general consensus being that a settled squad that has enjoyed plenty of success is in need of a recruitment refresh.

What about the Germany job?

Joachim Low has revealed that he will be stepping down as Germany boss after this summer’s European Championship.

Klopp, unsurprisingly, has been mooted as a possible contender to succeed his World Cup-winning countryman.

He has, however, sought to swat away that speculation, with there no desire on his part to take the reins of Germany at this stage of his career.

Barnes believes that should be the end of the matter, with the ex-England international adding: “Liverpool fans won’t be worried about rumours of Jurgen Klopp going for the Germany job in the summer after the Euros.

“The manager has already said he has no interest in it, so we must take his word for it.

“Maybe it will happen at the end of his contract or maybe at the end of next season, but what’s for sure is Klopp will not want to leave Liverpool under these circumstances.

“Even if next season the team puts up a better challenge and don’t win anything, I don’t think that he feels that, as things aren’t going well, he has to leave the club.

“The manager will feel like he has unfinished business, even if he wanted to leave because you wouldn’t want to go under these circumstances.”

