Ex-Barcelona boss Lluis Cortes stands by Jenni Hermoso as he rejects Morocco coaching role after discovering former Spain Women manager Jorge Vilda would be involved in project

Lluis Cortes reportedly rejected the chance to become Morocco's new women's head coach after discovering Jorge Vilda's involvement in the project.

The former Spain national team manager was appointed as the new head coach of Morocco after he was sacked by just 16 days after winning the World Cup.

Vilda was shown the door in the aftermath of the controversy regarding Luis Rubiales grabbing and kissing captain Hermoso after the final.

However, he is now set for a new challenge with the Moroccan national team, who made their debut in the 2023 World Cup and reached the last-16 stage in Australia and New Zealand.

According to COPE, Cortes was offered the role ahead of Vilda. However, when he found out that the ex-Spain boss would be working as technical director of the nation's youth teams on the recommendation of the RFEF, he ended negotiations.

Cortes, who led Barcelona to a historic treble in 2021, does not want to be associated with Vilda 'out of principle', especially after the incident with his former player Hermoso.

After he refused the offer, the Moroccan federation decided to hand the job to the World Cup winning manager. Vilda replaces Reynald Pedros, who had been in charge since 2021.