Bale: I've been happy all season at Tottenham

The 31-year-old struck twice and set up another as his side got the better of Burnley on Sunday

Gareth Bale says he has been happy since his return to Tottenham after the winger scored twice in his side's 4-0 win against Burnley on Sunday.

The 31-year-old struck just two minutes into the match before setting Harry Kane up for Spurs' second in the 15th minute. After Lucas Moura made it 3-0 shortly after the half-hour mark, Bale rounded off the scoring early in the second half when he met a pass from Son Heung-min and fired beyond Nick Pope.

Bale had started just two of his eight Premier League appearances and had scored just once before he helped fire his side to victory against Sean Dyche's men.

What was said?

But the Wales international denies he has been frustrated by his lack of playing time this season and hopes to play a more important role after helping his side record just their second leaue win in seven matches.

"The most important thing is we knew we've not been on a great run and it was important to get back to winning ways," he told BBC Match of the Day.

"It's not just about scoring. It's about our all-round play and helping the team. I'm delighted with the goals and the assist and whatever I can do for the team.

"I've been happy all season. In the dressing room I feel comfortable and I'm having fun. I'm happy and I'm sure it's showing on the pitch.

"I wasn't upset to be substituted. There are a lot of games to come. It's important to keep building minutes each game."

What next for Bale and Spurs?

Sunday's result puts Tottenham in eighth place in the league, six points adrift of West Ham, who occupy the final Champions League qualifying spot.

The north London side host Fulham on Thursday and Crystal Palace next Sunday before they turn their attention to the Europa League last-16 tie with Dinamo Zagreb.

