Atletico Madrid chief rules out Partey Roma move

Enrique Cerezo says Los Rojiblancos have no plans of selling the 'irreplaceable' midfielder

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has quashed reports about an imminent departure of midfielder Thomas Teye Partey amid speculations of interest from AS Roma.

Recent developments from Italy say I Giallorossi have enquired about a possible transfer, while Mundo Deportivo reports that English sides Arsenal and Tottenham are also keeping a close eye on the Ghanaian.

Reports of the 25-year-old's exit have heightened owing to his limited playing time at Wanda Metropolitano at the start of the season. Lately, though, he seems to have found his way back as a regular face in Diego Simeone's set-up, having started six of Los Rojiblancos' last eight games in all competitions.

"Diego Costa in China and Thomas in Rome? How we travel!," Cerezo said, as reported by Romanews.

"Rest assured that we are not in the market [now] or [at any] other period. We are just focused on the team.

"We are in the round of sixteen in the Champions League. This year is important.

"We have always strengthened ourselves and I do not think we need to take [out] someone. Those we have now are almost irreplaceable."

Partey has made 12 La Liga appearances for Atletico so far this season, starting six of the fixtures and scoring two goals.

In the Champions League, the Odumase Krobo-born has five outings - all starts - to his name. He has also played a game in the Copa Del Rey.

Last season, unarguably his best in Europe, the midfielder made 32 La Liga appearances - involving 28 starts - and netted three times.

He scored once in six outings - involving five starts - in the Champions League and made eight appearances - involving five starts - as Los Rojiblancos won the Europa League.

In the Copa del Rey, he played three times, starting two games and scoring once.

