Premier League
Villa Park
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Aston Villa vs Arsenal Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Arsenal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery will face his former side as Arsenal make the trip to Villa Park for a Premier League tie on Saturday.

Both sides eked out wins in their league openers, as the Villans and the Gunners defeated West Ham and Wolves 2-1 and 2-0, respectively.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Arsenal online - TV channels & live streams

CountryTV channel / live stream
United KingdomSky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky GO
United StatesUSA, Telemundo, Fubo, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream
AustraliaOptus Sport
CanadaFubo
GermanySky Sports Premier League
IndiaStar Sports Select 1, Disney+ Hotstar VIP
Republic of IrelandSky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky GO
SpainDAZN
ItalySky Sports Uno, Sky Go Italia
NetherlandsViaplay
South AfricaSuperSport

In the UK, the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and West Ham will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

In the U.S. the game will be available to stream live online on Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Sling Blue and DirecTV Stream, as well as being broadcast live on USA and Telemundo.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service.

Aston Villa vs Arsenal kick-off time & stadium

Date:August 24, 2024
Kick-off time:12:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm BST
Venue:Villa Park

The Premier League match between Aston Villa and Arsenal will be played at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.

It will kick off at 9:30 am PT / 12:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm BST on Saturday, August 24, 2024.

Team news & squads

Arsenal FC v Wolverhampton Wanderers FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

Aston Villa team news

Goalkeeper Robin Olsen, Tyrone Mings and Boubacar Kamara are sidelined due to their respective concerns, while Matty Cash is a doubt after being forced off in the latter stages of the Hammers win.

Kosta Nedeljkovic can come in at right-back in case Cash misses out, while Ezri Konsa can also be deployed at right-back - opening up a possible spot for Diego Carlos at the back.

Aston Villa possible XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Bailey, Tielemans, Onana, McGinn; Watkins, Duran.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Martinez, Gauci
Defenders:Cash, Konsa, Carlos, Digne, Torres, Nedeljkovic, Maatsen, Hause, Dendoncker, Munroe
Midfielders:Barkley, McGinn, Tielemans, Buendia, Barrenechea, Onana, Ramsey
Forwards:Watkins, Duran, Philogene, Iling-Junior, Rogers, Bailey

Arsenal team news

Midfielder Declan Rice may make it despite suffering from cramps in the Wolves win, with Fabio Vieira also eyeing to get back in action, but Kieran Tierney and Takehiro Tomiyasu are certain to miss the trip to the West Midlands.

Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz will look to add their names to the scoresheet once again.

Arsenal possible XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Partey, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Ramsdale, Raya
Defenders:Saliba, White, Magalhaes, Timber, Kiwior, Zinchenko, Calafiori
Midfielders:Partey, Odegaard, Jorginho, Vieira, Havertz, Rice
Forwards:Saka, Jesus, Nketiah, Martinelli, Trossard, Nelson

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Aston Villa and Arsenal across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
April 14, 2024Arsenal 0-2 Aston VillaPremier League
December 9, 2023Aston Villa 1-0 ArsenalPremier League
February 18, 2023Aston Villa 2-4 ArsenalPremier League
August 31, 2022Arsenal 2-1 Aston VillaPremier League
March 19, 2022Aston Villa 0-1 ArsenalPremier League

Useful links

