Asante Kotoko vs. Coton Sport: Kick off, TV channel, live score, squad news & preview

The Porcupine Warriors have the opportunity to complete a double over the Cottoners and make it to the group stage of the competition

Since 2008, this is the closest Asante Kotoko have come to making the Caf Confederation Cup group stage, as they host Coton Sport in the second leg of the play-off following a 3-2 away victory last weekend.

The Porcupine Warriors were finalists in the maiden edition in 2004, losing the title to rivals Hearts of Oak at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium. They have since been struggling to cope with the expectations from their teeming supporters.

The Cameroonian side come into the fixture hoping to win by at least a two-goal margin in order to progress at the expense of Kotoko. Coton Sport chairman Fernand Sadou has called on Cameroonians living in Kumasi and its environs to troop to the stadium and cheer them on to victory.

Game Asante Kotoko v Coton Sport Date Sunday, January 20 Time 15:00 GMT

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The game will be shown live on TV on StarTimes in Ghana. You can also catch live updates on Goal.com .

Live Match Centre TV Channel Goal.com StarTimes (Adepa Channel)

Squads & Team News

Aside defender Augustine Sefah, Asante Kotoko have a full house to pick from. It was rumoured that Kwame 'Conte' Bonsu was not qualified for the first leg and would be out of the return fixture in order not to complicate his issue but Kotoko have swiftly denied such reports. The former Heart of Lions star is expected to retain his place in C.K Akonnor's 'diamond midfield'.

Also, it is likely that Abass Mohammed will make his debut appearance in the campaign to replace suspended Sefah while Songne Yacouba will be hoping to break his duck for the Porcupine Warriros.

Kotoko probable XI: Annan, Frimpong (c), Abass, Agyemang-Badu, Ganiyu, Bonsu, Gyamfi, Senanu, Yacouba, Safiu, Baakoh

Coton Sport are without defender Etta Bawak who scored one of their consolation goals in the first leg due to accumulation of yellow cards. Also, midfielder Moise Sakava will not play a part of the game following trials with French Ligue 2 side Stade Reims.

Meanwhile, defender Atangana and captain Kamilou Daouda will undergo a late fitness test after they picked a knock in the first leg.

Coton Sport probable XI: Bassa-Djeri, Anduolo, Ndassl, Ndongo Foe, Kingue, Seko, Atangana, Nah, Malkano, Elimbi, Daouda(c)

Match Preview



Asante Kotoko need to avoid a defeat involving a two-goal margin to progress to the group stage of the competition after picking a 3-2 victory in the first leg in Cameroon.

At home, Kotoko have struggled to impress, especially when the stakes are high. Star striker Songne Yacouba has failed to score a goal after three matches. A section of the club's supporters has called for him to be benched but that looks unlikely.

Coton Sport would hope to change the story as no Cameroonian club has been able to eliminate Asante Kotoko in either the Caf Champions League or Confederation Cup in the last two decades.