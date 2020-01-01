Asante Kotoko captain Annan reacts to one-year-no-signing directive

The goalkeeper shares his thoughts on Otumfuo's big instruction concerning the acquisition of new players

skipper Felix Annan believes the club's directive to stay off the transfer market for a year is not cast in stone.

At a first meeting of a new board of the Kumasi-based side earlier this week, it was announced club life patron Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has instructed the outfit against signing any new players.

The order has been greeted with mixed reactions by the Porcupine Warriors fraternity.

"We are just players and we are here to do our job, and cope with the directives that come from the hierarchy of the club," Annan told Kotoko Express App.

"I do agree with the directive because consistency is good for team building. It will be good for us if we have a consistent team.

"However, if there is the need to augment the squad with one or two players, I think that will not be a big problem. Buying too many players does not help in having the cohesion the team deserves.

"But the one or two additions, If needed, I think the board can discuss that with Otumfuo because in football, you can’t predict when an injury will occur.

"However, I agree with the King's idea because we need to be able to keep a group for a long time.

"Moreover, as players, we are ready to give our best to achieve whatever we want to achieve together."

Kotoko are arguably 's biggest club and the most successful in the history of the Premier League with 23 titles.

The last of their trophies came in 2014. The side has also won the Ghana on nine occasions and the Super Cup three times.

On the continental level, they ruled Africa in 1970 and 1983.

Kotoko's new nine-member Kotoko board was announced last month.

The unit is led by Kwame Kyei, who has been at the helm of affairs for the last three years.

Jude Arthur (Board Chairman for Ghana Commercial Bank), Kwadwo Boateng Gyamfi (Board Chairman Ghana EXIM Bank), Kwasi Osei Ofori (Chairman Erdmark Group/ CEO Rocksure Mining Ltd), Lawyer Kwamina Mensah (Corporate Lawyer), Alhaji Lamine (Businessman), Joseph Yaw Adu (Retired Director of Sports at Kwame Nkrumah University Science and Technology), Baffour Kwame Kusi (Otumfuo's Ankobeahene), and Evelyn Nsiah Asare (Acting Head of Sports at Sunyani Technical University) complete the board.

This season, Kotoko sit third on the league table, the championship having been at a standstill since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.