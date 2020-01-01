Asamoah Gyan's Legon Cities held by Berekum Chelsea in Ghana Premier League opener

The Royals settled for a draw in the matchday one fixture at the Accra Sports Stadium

Legon Cities new signing Asamoah Gyan watched from the sidelines as his side and Berekum played out a 1-1 draw in the opening game of the 2020-21 Premier League ( ) on Saturday.

Signed on local Transfer Deadline Day in September, the Ghana legend was declared not match-fit ahead of the matchweek one tie, having only returned to the pitch after a long absence.

He was out of action since parting ways with outfit in January.

In the end, two first-half goals saw Legon and Chelsea share the spoils at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Captain Stephen Amankona scored the opener for visiting Chelsea in the 22nd minute, converting from the spot after Kofi Owusu was fouled in the box.

In the 34th minute, Legon skipper Jonah Attuquaye restored parity for the hosts, also finding the back of the net from a penalty.

"Asamoah Gyan is one experienced player and he’s still got some problems with injury," Legon Cities head coach Goran Barjaktarevic said ahead of Saturday's season opener.

We are working to get him fit because it is very important when he comes back, he comes back in good shape."

While Gyan was not on the pitch on Saturday, he still played a key role for The Royals from the sidelines.

The former Sunderland, and striker was captured by television cameras on multiple times hurling out instructions to his teammates from the sidelines.

It is unclear if he will play any part in the club's next game, an away tie against Great Olympics in what will be a local derby in Accra.

The 34-year-old has made a return to the Ghana Premier League for the first time since 2003 when he left Liberty Professionals for Udinese.

He is currently Ghana's all-time top scorer and most capped player, having netted 51 goals in 109 internationals for the Black Stars.

The Legon versus Chelsea clash was originally set to follow a clash between and but the fixture was called off on Friday evening over confirmed cases of coronavirus infections within the camp of the former side.