Arsenal chants: Lyrics & videos to the most popular Gunners songs

If you're planning a trip to a Gunners match home or away, brush up on your chants using the lyrics and videos below

Arsenal are one of the biggest and most successful clubs in English football, so it is no surprise that their fans have had plenty to sing about over the years.

Whether it's celebrating past glories and heralding their best players, Gunners supporters can always be found in full voice belting out chants at matches across England and further afield

They've cultivated an impressive array of tunes, many of which will be heard reverberating around the Emirates Stadium on matchday, and Goal has compiled some of the best.

So, if you're heading towards the Highbury direction this season, or planning to take in an away trip, you can brush up on your knowledge with the list below.

You can also read about Manchester United chants , Liverpool chants , Chelsea chants , Man City chants , Tottenham chants and Everton chants .

Emile Smith-Rowe

I like it, I like it, I like it,

I like it, I like it,

Hale End's on a roll!

Saka and Emile Smith Rowe!

(To the tune of Status Quo - Rockin All Over The World)

One-nil To The Arsenal

One-nil



To the Arsenal,



One-nil



To the Arsenal,



One-nil



To the Arsenal.

Ooh To Be a Gooner

Ooh to,

Ooh to be,

Ooh to be a,

Gooner!

We All Follow The Arsenal

We all follow the Arsenal,



Over land and sea (and Leicester!)



We all follow the Arsenal



Onto victory.

And It's Arsenal, Arsenal FC

And it's Arsenal,

Arsenal FC!

We're by far the greatest team

The world has ever seen.

And it's Arsenal,

Arsenal FC!

We're by far the greatest team

The world has ever seen.

We Love You Arsenal

We love you Arsenal, we do,



We love you Arsenal, we do,



We love you Arsenal, we do,



Oh, Arsenal we love you!

49 Undefeated

49, 49 undefeated,



49, 49 I say,



49, 49 undefeated,



Playing football the Arsenal way.

She Wore a Yellow Ribbon

She wore, she wore,



She wore a yellow ribbon.



She wore a yellow ribbon in the merry month of May.



And when I asked, oh why she wore that ribbon,



She said it's for the Arsenal and we're going to Wembley.



Wembley! Wembley!



We're the famous Arsenal



And we're going to Wembley!

We're the North Bank/Clock End

We're the North Bank,



The North Bank,



The North Bank, Highbury!

We're the Clock End,

The Clock End,

The Clock End, Highbury!