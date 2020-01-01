‘Arsenal look average without amazing Partey’ – Adams asks questions of Gunners recruitment

The former Gunners captain has been impressed by the Ghanaian midfielder, but believes more signings of that ilk are required at Emirates Stadium

look “average” when Thomas Partey is missing from their starting XI, says Tony Adams, with the legendary former Gunners captain asking more questions of the club’s recruitment.

The north London heavyweights have found value hard to come by in recent transfer windows, but they appear to have struck gold when it comes to Partey with the combative Ghanaian making an immediate impression on the back of his summer switch from Atletico Madrid.

He has, however, been laid low with an untimely thigh complaint picked up prior to the November international break. That prevented the 27-year-old from figuring in the Premier League clash with Leeds where Arsenal scraped a point with 10 men.

Adams says Mikel Arteta’s side looked vulnerable without their midfield enforcer, telling Stadium Astro: “We really missed Partey. Against Man United, we had some quality and stature in that central midfield area. It gave other players license to go and play. We didn’t have that, we looked very average.

“It was an in between performance of Villa, where we actually were destroyed on the full-backs, and the United game where we did amazing. We are inconsistent.”

Adams believes Arsenal need to find more players of Partey’s ilk in upcoming windows, with the Gunners often prioritising deals in areas that do not need reinforcing.

The ex-Gunners defender added: “Bringing Partey in is amazing recruitment. Arteta is doing a fantastic job but I question recruitment. Willian, [Nicolas] Pepe, do we need them? Do we add in the right areas? Do we need a right-back?

“I think Gabriel has been another inclusion that has been brilliant, but I question [Emi] Martinez – the goalkeeper – that we let go. Recruitment is so important.

“We have got another player like Patrick [Vieira]. He was a legend and Partey might go on to be that, he is so impressive. It’s the first time in a long time that I have got excited about Arsenal recruitment.”

Arsenal will be hoping that Partey comes back into contention as they head towards the hectic festive period, with the clash with Molde on Thursday set to be followed by a Premier League home date with on Sunday.