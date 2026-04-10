Goal.com
Live
Live Scores, Stats, and the Latest News
Real Madrid CF v FC Bayern München - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Quarter-Final First LegGetty Images Sport
Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen

Translated by

Arbeloa insists: “We haven’t lost La Liga.”

Real Madrid vs Girona
Real Madrid
Girona
LaLiga
Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid
Bayern Munich
Champions League
Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
Barcelona
Barcelona vs Espanyol
Espanyol
E. Camavinga
D. Carvajal
J. Bellingham
Spain
Germany
France
England

Real Madrid manager dismisses early pessimism

Real Madrid manager Álvaro Arbeloa refused to throw in the towel in La Liga after Friday’s 1-1 draw with Girona at the Santiago Bernabéu in Matchday 31.

The result leaves Los Blancos on 70 points, second in the table, six adrift of leaders Barcelona, who have a game in hand.

Read also

Real Madrid channel on the controversial intervention: La Liga is rigged

Mexican President reveals FIFA’s final stance on broadcasting Iran’s matches

Real Madrid duo lash out at Camavinga

On the club’s title hopes, Arbeloa said: “I’ll only accept that we’ve lost it on the day it actually happens. Until then, we keep fighting.”

The Spanish coach, still searching for a win after three matches without one, added, “We have to go out every day and defend the club’s badge with the best possible performance.”

On the missed chances against Girona, Arbeloa added: “We created plenty of opportunities but converted only a few. Our lineup was good enough to win; we should have scored another goal.”

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting