Antonee Robinson isn't going to Man City! USMNT star signs new five-year deal at Fulham following excellent Premier League season

United States left-back Antonee Robinson has signed a new long-term contract at Fulham, it has been confirmed.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 25-year-old, who joined Fulham from Wigan in 2020, has committed to a new five-year deal with the Craven Cottage club, tying him to the club until 2028.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fulham appeared in danger of losing Robinson amid reports that Manchester City and Newcastle were interested in signing him during the summer transfer market as both teams want to strengthen at right-back.

WHAT NEXT FOR ROBINSON? The USMNT star may be involved when Fulham take on Brentford in their first preseason friendly against Brentford on July 23.