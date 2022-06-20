Andre Ayew and Afena-Gyan of Ghana win Calcio Trade Ball 2022 awards

The two Black Stars were recognised for their exemplary displays in the just-concluded seasons in Qatar and Italy respectively

Ghana international Andre Ayew and his compatriot Felix Afena-Gyan were among the players recognised for their exemplary displays in the just concluded seasons by winning Calcio Trade Ball 2022 awards on Sunday night.

First, it was the Black Stars captain Ayew, who was handed the Order of the Star Award in the ceremony held at Kempinski Hotel in Ghana.

Then the 19-year-old, Afena-Gyan, who capped the just-concluded season after helping AS Roma win the Europa Conference League trophy after defeating Feyenoord 1-0 in the final, was also voted the Most Promising Player of the Year award.

The other award winners for the night include AC Milan’s Franck Kessie, who was named the Serie A Player of the Year after helping the Italian giants clinch the top-flight title.

Former Ghana player Sulley Muntari, who currently turns out for Hearts of Oak in the Ghanian Premier League, was recognised with the Lifetime Achievement Award while Edmund Addom, who features for FC Sheriff in Moldova picked the Arthur Legacy of the Year laurel.

Thank you for this honour, the highest at the CTB awards.

It has been an eventful season of football for me. Club and international football have given me a lot.

This award should be extra fuel. Thank you 🙏🏽 ❤️🇬🇭



— André Ayew (@AyewAndre) June 19, 2022

The Calcio Trade Ball is an annual event organised by ArthurLegacy Sports that brings together Ghanaian footballers based primarily in Italy with the business and diplomatic community.

The 32-year-old Ayew, who features for Al Sadd in the Qatar Stars League, finished last season with the top-flight trophy after they topped the table with 60 points from 22 matches.

Ayew, who joined Sadd from EFL Championship side Swansea City, managed 15 goals from 21 appearances, to finish second behind eventual top scorer, Kenya’s Michael Olunga, who scored 24.

Ayew has taken to his social media pages to celebrate his latest achievement.

“Thank you for this honour, the highest at the CTB awards,” Ayew wrote. “It has been an eventful season of football for me. Club and international football have given me a lot. This award should be extra fuel. Thank you.”

The event was graced by the Italian Ambassador to Ghana, Daniela d’Orlandi and Ghana Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif.