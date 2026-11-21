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Barcelona are reportedly pressing ahead with their pursuit of Inter centre-back Alessandro Bastoni, scheduling new meetings despite internal tactical doubts. The Catalan club remain eager to secure the Italy international in a €70 million deal, though they face growing competition from Premier League side Chelsea.

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Barcelona step up Bastoni pursuit

Barcelona are actively scheduling new meetings to discuss a transfer for Inter centre-back Bastoni. The Italy international has featured heavily on the Barcelona wish list for several years, and the club remain incredibly eager to bring him to Camp Nou. Reports from Sky Sports and Matteo Moretto indicate that the Catalan club are pressing ahead with their pursuit.

This renewed push comes despite growing transfer interest from Premier League side Chelsea, who are closely monitoring the situation. The Catalans made a strong approach for the highly-rated defender over the summer but saw their advances rejected outright. Now, they are ready to test Inter's resolve once again as they look to strengthen their backline.

Flick doubts and hefty asking price

Despite the boardroom enthusiasm, Barca face internal questions over the potential move. Recent suggestions indicated that the club had cooled their interest because head coach Flick holds tactical reservations regarding the player. The German manager is reportedly unsure whether Bastoni will fit comfortably into his preferred four-man defence.

This tactical concern makes the upcoming internal talks crucial for the transfer's progression and Barcelona's defensive planning. Furthermore, the financial demands remain significant for the Spanish giants. Inter have set a strict €70 million asking price for their star defender, a massive fee that currently holds firm even as his contract runs down.

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Contract struggles and restored Italian reputation

Bastoni's current contract at San Siro runs until June 2028. While negotiations are underway to extend his stay in Milan, those talks are moving very slowly indeed and have not yet reached a positive conclusion. A departure actually seemed much more likely last summer. At that time, the defender was still stinging from a series of controversies, including a notable red card in Italy's World Cup play-off against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

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However, his situation has drastically improved since that difficult period. Bastoni helped Inter win a domestic double consisting of the Scudetto and Coppa Italia, successfully restoring his reputation on the international stage for Italy.

Crucial talks to decide next steps

The immediate future of this transfer pursuit now rests on internal discussions in Catalonia. Barcelona sporting director Deco will sit down with Flick to thoroughly review the situation before making a final call.

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Together, they will decide whether to officially dive back into negotiations for the defender ahead of next season. The hierarchy must carefully weigh the €70m price tag against Flick's specific tactical concerns.