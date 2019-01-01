Ahmed Musa reacts to Nigeria Player of the Year award win

The 26-year-old attacker was honoured as the best footballer in the country for 2018 during Monday's award night

Ahmed Musa has expressed his excitement after being named the 2018 Player of the Year by the country's football governing body.

The attacker's remarkable year with the Super Eagles was rewarded at the 2018 Aiteo/Nff awards ceremony in Lagos.

Musa scored two goals at the 2018 Fifa World Cup and also helped Nigeria secured their only win in against .

The Al Nassr star beat off competition from Shanghai Shenhua's Odion Ighalo and 's Alex Iwobi to succeed Victor Moses who won the accolade last year.

The ex- forward who also won the Goal of the Year prize took to social media to express his delight.

"I am extremely grateful to you all, for the award. It totally made my year. Thank you!," Musa wrote on Instagram.