Aguero wins record-breaking seventh Premier League Player of the Month prize

The Argentina international has surpassed Harry Kane and Steven Gerrard after a period in which he scored six goals in just three league games

striker Sergio Aguero has broken the record for the most Premier League Player of the Month awards after picking up the prize for January.

international Aguero has now won the award on seven occasions, surpassing Harry Kane and Steven Gerrard, who have six each to their name.

He first picked up the prize in October 2013, with his last win just under a year ago in February 2019.

Aguero claimed the award on this occasion after a month in which he broke two more Premier League records.

The former forward became the top scoring overseas player in the competition's history, surpassing Thierry Henry, with his second goal against on January 12.

He then went onto complete his hat-trick at Villa Park, meaning he also became the player with the most trebles in Premier League history with 12, one more than Alan Shearer.

In total Aguero scored six goals in just three league appearances for City in January as he netted both goals in their 2-2 draw with before scoring the winner in a 1-0 success over .

He now sits fourth on the all-time Premier League goalscoring chart having netted 180 goals in 258 appearances.

As well as Henry he also went past Frank Lampard's total of 177 Premier League goals last month, and as such has just Shearer, Wayne Rooney and Andy Cole ahead of him.

Cole's tally of 187 goals certainly seems like it could be beaten before the season is out if Aguero can maintain his current form and potentially win a second Premier League Golden Boot.

With 16 league goals this season he sits second in the standings, one goal behind Leicester City star Jamie Vardy.

Aguero will be hoping to add to his tally and help City get back to winning ways on Sunday as they host West Ham at the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola's side are coming off the back of defeats to and in their last two games, with the Blues failing to score in successive matches for the first time under the Catalan coach.

They currently sit 22 points behind leaders , with their hold on the Premier League trophy after back-to-back titles loosening on a weekly basis.