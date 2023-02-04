'He’s out-Agbonlahor'd himself here' - Pundit mocked for ridiculous 'arrest Casemiro' opinion

Former Villa forward Gabriel Agbonlahor is being mocked for claiming Manchester United's Casemiro should be arrested for his red card on Saturday.

Casemiro sent off for choking opponent

Agbonlahor says he should be arrested

Ex-Aston Villa striker mocked for comment

WHAT HAPPENED? Casemiro was sent off in the second half of United's 2-1 win against Crystal Palace on Saturday because he choked midfielder Will Hughes in a brawl. The contact with Hughes' neck was brief, but still enough to be shown a red card.

Agbonlahor, meanwhile, had a typically over-the-top reaction to the Brazilian's actions, saying the police should get involved, sparking hundreds of replies on social media.

WHAT THEY SAID: “Casemiro thought he was Brock Lesnar back in the UFC,” he said on TalkSport. “The way he was strangling Will Hughes, he should be arrested for that. Kids are watching that later on, on Match of the Day. Seeing Casemiro strangling an opponent."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Casemiro will miss United's next three matches as a result of his actions. However, coach Erik ten Hag complained the Brazilian was harshly treated by the referee given there were more incidents amid the on-field bust-up.

TWITTER USERS MOCK AGBONLAHOR:

WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED? Ten Hag's team will take on Leeds in their next Premier League game on Wednesday.