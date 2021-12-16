Afcon 2021 on TV: How to watch & stream Africa Cup of Nations in Ghana

Prince Narkortu Teye
Backpage

Ahead of kick-off in January, GOAL brings you up to speed with how to follow the Black Stars live in action on TV and online

There is nothing but excitement in the air as the Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon beckons.

Originally scheduled for 2020, the continental showpiece has had to be moved to 2022 due to disruptions of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In what will be the 33rd edition of Afcon, 24 teams, including four-time champions Ghana, are set to battle it out for gold at the January 9-February 6 championship.

Afcon 2021: Match schedule

Round

Date

Group Stage

January 9, 2022 - January 20, 2022.

Round of 16

January 23, 2022 - January 25, 2022

Quarter-finals

January 29, 2022 - January 30, 2022

Semi-finals

February 2, 2022 - February 3, 2022

Final/Third place play-off

February 6, 2022

How to watch Afcon 2021 on TV & live stream in Ghana

Editors' Picks

As always, national broadcaster Ghana Television (GTV) will be leading the free-to-air coverage in Ghana.

The game will also be shown on their 24-hour sports channel GTV Sports Plus.

Paid TV outfit SuperSport will broadcast live all matches at the tournament. The games will also be available on streaming outfit Showmax.

Ghana TV channel

Online stream

GTV, GTV Sports Plus

-

African TV channel

Online Stream

SuperSport

DSTV App, Showmax

Ghana's Afcon 2021 fixtures

On their quest for a first title since 1982, Ghana have been drawn against Morocco, Gabon and Comoros in Group C for the upcoming Afcon.

The Black Stars will hope to progress from the group and move on to make it past the Round of 16 where they exited the championship at the last gathering in Egypt by a penalty shoot-out defeat to Tunisia.

Article continues below

Fixtures

Date

Venue

Morocco vs Ghana

January 10, 2022

Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaounde

Gabon vs Ghana

January 14, 2022

Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaounde

Ghana vs Comoros

January 18, 2022

Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua