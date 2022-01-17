Afcon 2021: Cape Verde vs Cameroon Preview - Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

Cameroon will wind up their Africa Cup of Nations Group A fixtures with a clash against Cape Verde at Olembe Stadium in Yaounde on Monday.

The Indomitable Lions have already sealed their place in the Round of 16 of the 33rd edition after winning their first two opening fixtures.

Cameroon kicked off their campaign with a 2-1 comeback win against a stubborn Burkina Faso side before they thrashed Ethiopia 4-1 to cement their top spot in the group with six points.

Meanwhile, Cape Verde have a slim chance to reach the knockout stage if they upset Cameroon as they opened their campaign with a 1-0 victory against 10-man Ethiopia before losing 1-0 against the Stallions.

A win for the Blue Sharks against the Indomitable Lions will take them level on six points with the hosts, and they will await the outcome of the Burkina Faso versus Ethiopia fixture also at Olembe Stadium on Monday.

Burkina Faso have three points from their first two matches while the Walia Ibex are yet to win a match and are sitting bottom of the group.

Game Cape Verde vs Cameroon Date Monday, January 17 Time 18:00 SA Time - (16:00 GMT)

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App https://www.showmax.com/eng/welcome/za SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202/SuperSport TV's Variety 3 channel 208

Squads & Team News

Cape Verde have not reported any injury concerns heading into the must-win fixture.

Meanwhile, the Indomitable Lions have also not reported any injury or Covid-19 related issues ahead of their third match.

Cameroon coach Toni Conceicao will likely stick with the team that did duty against the Walia Ibex with 25-year-old goalkeeper Andre Onana starting between the sticks.

Right-back Collins Fai is also a sure bet to keep his spot after the impressive display in the 4-1 win while Karl Toko Ekambi, who scored two goals in the huge result, will lead the midfield.

Meanwhile, the game will provide a good opportunity for striker Vincent Aboubakar to add to his tally having scored two goals against Burkina Faso and two against Ethiopia.

Match Preview

In the history of the competition, this will be the first encounter between Cape Verde and Cameroon.

While Cape Verde have lost one game so far, Cameroon have won both of their matches but they last won their opening three games in a single edition of the tournament in 2006.

Cape Verde’s last four games at Afcon have seen just two goals scored (one for, one against), having kept three clean sheets in this period, but also failing to score on three occasions themselves (W1 D2 L1).

Cameroon’s leading scorer Aboubakar has been directly involved in six goals in his last four appearances at Afcon (five goals, one assist), while he has netted a brace in both of his games in the current tournament – against Burkina Faso and Ethiopia.

While Cameroon are making their 20th appearance in Afcon, a tally only bettered by Egypt (25), Ivory Coast (24), and Ghana (23), this is Cape Verde’s third appearance at the competition, with all three taking place since 2013.

Cameroon are hosting Afcon for the second time, 50 years after it was first held in the country, in 1972 when they finished third. Egypt are the last team to win the Afcon as hosts, and that was back in 2006.