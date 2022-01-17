Afcon 2021: Boost for Senegal as CAS lifts Pape Gueye suspension

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has lifted the suspension placed on Marseille midfielder Pape Gueye on Monday.

The decision comes as a boost for Senegal ahead of their final Group B match against Malawi at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations on Tuesday.

The Teranga Lions are second on the Group B table, level on four points with group leaders Guinea after two matches while Malawi are behind in the third spot with three points.

After Fifa’s decision to suspend the 22-year-old reached the Senegal camp in Cameroon, Gueye was withdrawn from Aliou Cisse’s squad in the last minute before their goalless draw against Guinea on Friday.

The defensive midfielder was initially suspended for a transfer dispute between Marseille and Watford which happened almost two years ago, however, the Senegalese Football Federation have confirmed CAS' latest decision.

"Pape Gueye gets cause following his appeal. Court of Arbitration for Sports suspends Fifa ruling so the midfielder will indeed continue the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations with Team Senegal. Here we go," read a statement on the FSF Facebook.

Gueye, who started his career at Le Havre, agreed a move to Watford in April 2020 ahead of the expiry of his contract at the French club later in July.

The Premier League club announced that he had signed a five-year deal but on July 1, the 22-year-old moved to Marseille where he has played in 47 Ligue 1 games so far.

The France-born star made his international debut for Senegal in November 2021 after playing for the French youth teams and he made his Afcon bow against Zimbabwe last Monday, after coming on as a substitute in an encounter that ended 1-0 in their favour.