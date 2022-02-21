2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Fifa makes changes to Ghana versus Nigeria showdown

World football governing body Fifa has changed the dates for next month’s 2022 World Cup qualifying two-legged showdown between Nigeria and Ghana, the latter’s Football Association has announced.



The West African sides are billed to rekindle their rivalry in the final round of qualifiers for the global showpiece set for Qatar later this year, with the winners joining four other teams from the continent for the final tournament.



The matches had been originally set for March 24 and 27 in Accra and Abuja respectively.



“Fifa has revised the dates for next month’s World Cup Qatar 2022 play-off matches between Ghana and Nigeria,” the GFA published on its official website on Monday.



“The fixture which was originally scheduled for Thursday, March 24 and Sunday, March 27, has been moved to Friday, March 25 and Tuesday, March 29, 2022.



“The first leg will take place at the Cape Coast Stadium whereas the second leg takes place at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.



“The winner of the tie will represent the continent at the world football showpiece which is scheduled to take place from November 21 to December 18, 2022 in Qatar.”



Ghana are looking to secure victory over Nigeria to secure a return to the World Cup after missing out on the 2018 showpiece in Russia.



Africa’s joint-best performers at the championship, the West Africans qualified for the tournament for the first time in 2006, going on to secure two more appearances in 2010 and 2014.



At South Africa 2010, the Black Stars reached the quarter-final, where they were momentarily a penalty conversion away from securing tickets for the semi-final. It would have been Africa’s first time seeing one of its representatives at that stage.



Also significantly, Ghana are eyeing a win to turn around their fortunes following a poor showing at the recent Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon where they finished bottom of their group and exited the competition in the first round.



Nigeria, on the other hand, are targeting a fourth successive berth at the World Cup after successes in 2010, 2014 and 2018.



The Super Eagles will also be looking to put a disappointing Afcon campaign behind them following their surprise elimination at the Round of 16 stage.