LIVE SCORES
NEWS
TRANSFERS
PREMIER LEAGUE
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
Breaking News
Teams
Manchester United
Liverpool
Manchester City
Chelsea
Arsenal
Other clubs
LA LIGA
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
Breaking news
Teams
Barcelona
Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid
Valencia
Sevilla
Other clubs
SERIE A
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
News
Teams
Juventus
Inter
Milan
Napoli
Other clubs
CULTURE
Discover
Legendary teams
Forgotten footballers
Features
Videos
Conference League
4 - 3
FT
Zvonimir Kozulj
48'
,
81'
Josip Corluka
68'
Aldin Hrvanovic
71'
Myron van Brederode
10'
Sven Mijnans
32'
Dani de Wit
44'
(HT 0-3) (FT 4-3)
Zrinjski Mostar vs AZ Alkmaar
Results & stats,
Summary
Key Events
Lineups
Comments