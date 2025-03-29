Super Lig
team-logo
5 - 1
FT
team-logo
R. Manaj 13', 17'G. Rodrigues 48'B. Boke 68'E. Bekiroglu 76'
S. Kavrazli 35'
(HT 2-1) (FT 5-1)

Sivasspor vs Adana DemirsporResults & stats,