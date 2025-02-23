LIVE SCORES
Major League Soccer
1 - 4
FT
Antony
73'
R. Gauld
24'
P. Vite
32'
S. Adekugbe
53'
J. Nelson
61'
(HT 0-2) (FT 1-4)
Portland Timbers vs Vancouver Whitecaps
Results & stats,
Summary
Key Events
Lineups
Commentary
Standings
Comments
;