Conference League
5 - 1
AGG 5 - 3
FT
Abdul Rahman Baba
27'
Petar Sucic
33' (og)
Brandon
42'
Konstantinos Koulierakis
72'
Andrija Zivkovic
88' (pen)
Arber Hoxha
49'
(HT 3-0) (FT 5-1)
PAOK Thessaloniki FC vs Dinamo Zagreb
Results & stats,
Summary
Key Events
Lineups
Comments