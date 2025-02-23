LIVE SCORES
NEWS
TRANSFERS
PREMIER LEAGUE
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
Breaking News
Teams
Manchester United
Liverpool
Manchester City
Chelsea
Arsenal
Other clubs
LA LIGA
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
Breaking news
Teams
Barcelona
Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid
Valencia
Sevilla
Other clubs
SERIE A
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
News
Teams
Juventus
Inter
Milan
Napoli
Other clubs
CULTURE
Discover
Legendary teams
Forgotten footballers
Features
Videos
BETTING
Major League Soccer
2 - 4
FT
M. Pasalic
8'
,
79'
T. Baribo
23'
,
64'
D. Gazdag
48'
M. Uhre
51'
(HT 1-1) (FT 2-4)
Orlando City vs Philadelphia Union
Results & stats,
Summary
Key Events
Lineups
Commentary
Standings
Comments
;