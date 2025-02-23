LIVE SCORES
NEWS
TRANSFERS
PREMIER LEAGUE
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
Breaking News
Teams
Manchester United
Liverpool
Manchester City
Chelsea
Arsenal
Other clubs
LA LIGA
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
Breaking news
Teams
Barcelona
Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid
Valencia
Sevilla
Other clubs
SERIE A
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
News
Teams
Juventus
Inter
Milan
Napoli
Other clubs
CULTURE
Discover
Legendary teams
Forgotten footballers
Features
Videos
BETTING
Premier League
4 - 3
FT
L. Miley
23'
J. Murphy
25'
A. Isak
33' (pen)
,
34'
C. Hudson-Odoi
6'
N. Milenkovic
63'
R. Yates
90'
(HT 4-1) (FT 4-3)
Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest
Results & stats,
Summary
Key Events
Lineups
Commentary
Top Players & Ratings
Standings
Comments
;