Eredivisie
team-logo
3 - 3
FT
team-logo
S. Ouaissa 66'K. Shiogai 90'B. Linssen 90' + 5'
L. de Jong 52'I. Saibari 73'J. Bakayoko 76'
(HT 0-0) (FT 3-3)

NEC Nijmegen vs PSV EindhovenResults & stats,