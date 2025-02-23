LIVE SCORES
Ligue 1
1 - 4
FT
I. Soumare
51'
Z. Aboukhlal
9'
V. Sierro
56' (pen)
A. Doennum
63'
F. Magri
78'
(HT 0-1) (FT 1-4)
Le Havre vs Toulouse
Results & stats,
Summary
Key Events
Lineups
Commentary
Top Players & Ratings
Standings
Comments
