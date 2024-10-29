Copa del Rey
team-logo
3 - 4
FT
team-logo
A. Fuentes 42', 78', 81'
J. Karrikaburu 32'E. Zenitagoia 39'J. Arevalo 74'S. Camara 76'
(HT 1-2) (FT 3-4)

Lanzarote vs Racing SantanderResults & stats,