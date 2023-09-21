LIVE SCORES
NEWS
TRANSFERS
PREMIER LEAGUE
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
Breaking News
Teams
Manchester United
Liverpool
Manchester City
Chelsea
Arsenal
Other clubs
LA LIGA
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
Breaking news
Teams
Barcelona
Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid
Valencia
Sevilla
Other clubs
SERIE A
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
News
Teams
Juventus
Inter
Milan
Napoli
Other clubs
CULTURE
Discover
Legendary teams
Forgotten footballers
Features
Videos
Conference League
2 - 3
FT
Hassane Bande
35'
Bojan Radulovic
90' + 9' (pen)
Konstantinos Koulierakis
55'
Kiril Despodov
81'
Brandon
90' + 4'
(HT 1-0) (FT 2-3)
HJK vs PAOK Thessaloniki FC
Results & stats,
Summary
Key Events
Lineups
Comments