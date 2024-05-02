Conference League
team-logo
3 - 2
FT
team-logo
Riccardo Sottil 5'Andrea Belotti 37'M'Bala Nzola 90' + 1'
Hans Vanaken 17' (pen)Thiago Rodrigues 63'
(HT 2-1) (FT 3-2)

Fiorentina vs Club BrugesResults & stats,