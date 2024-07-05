LIVE SCORES
Major League Soccer
3 - 2
FT
Petar Musa
49'
Nkosi Tafari
61'
Cristhian Paredes
87' (og)
Antony
8'
Evander Ferreira
63'
(HT 0-1) (FT 3-2)
FC Dallas vs Portland Timbers
Results & stats,
Summary
Key Events
Lineups
