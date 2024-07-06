Major League Soccer
team-logo
6 - 1
FT
team-logo
Yuya Kubo 10', 57'Luciano Acosta 36'Pavel Bucha 38'Yamil Asad 45' + 4'Gerardo Valenzuela 72'
Serhiy Kryvtsov 21'
(HT 4-1) (FT 6-1)

FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami CFResults & stats,