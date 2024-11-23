LIVE SCORES
NEWS
TRANSFERS
PREMIER LEAGUE
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
Breaking News
Teams
Manchester United
Liverpool
Manchester City
Chelsea
Arsenal
Other clubs
LA LIGA
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
Breaking news
Teams
Barcelona
Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid
Valencia
Sevilla
Other clubs
SERIE A
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
News
Teams
Juventus
Inter
Milan
Napoli
Other clubs
CULTURE
Discover
Legendary teams
Forgotten footballers
Features
Videos
BETTING
First Division A
7 - 0
FT
C. Tzolis
12'
,
22'
,
42' (pen)
,
47'
R. Onyedika
51'
A. Jashari
57'
H. Vanaken
77'
(HT 3-0) (FT 7-0)
Club Brugge vs St.Truiden
Results & stats,
Summary
Key Events
Lineups
Commentary
Standings
Comments