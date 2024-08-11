LIVE SCORES
First Division A
4 - 1
FT
Bruninho
10'
Kazeem Olaigbe
22'
Kevin Denkey
42'
Abdoul Ouattara
89'
Simion Michez
25'
(HT 3-1) (FT 4-1)
Cercle Bruges vs Beerschot
Results & stats,
Summary
Key Events
Lineups
Commentary
Comments