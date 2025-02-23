LIVE SCORES
NEWS
TRANSFERS
PREMIER LEAGUE
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
Breaking News
Teams
Manchester United
Liverpool
Manchester City
Chelsea
Arsenal
Other clubs
LA LIGA
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
Breaking news
Teams
Barcelona
Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid
Valencia
Sevilla
Other clubs
SERIE A
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
News
Teams
Juventus
Inter
Milan
Napoli
Other clubs
CULTURE
Discover
Legendary teams
Forgotten footballers
Features
Videos
BETTING
Major League Soccer
3 - 2
FT
E. Latte Lath
42'
,
63'
E. Mosquera
85'
N. Saliba
47'
P. Owusu
71'
(HT 1-0) (FT 3-2)
Atlanta United vs CF Montreal
Results & stats,
Summary
Key Events
Lineups
Commentary
Standings
Comments
;