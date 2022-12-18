LIVE SCORES
3 - 3
PEN 4 - 2
Lionel Messi
23' (pen)
,
108'
Angel Di Maria
36'
Kylian Mbappe
80' (pen)
,
81'
,
118' (pen)
(HT 2-0) (FT 2-2) (AET 3-3)
Argentina vs France
Results & stats,
Summary
Key Events
Lineups
Comments