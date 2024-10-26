Ligue 1
team-logo
4 - 2
FT
team-logo
H. Abdelli 7'J. Aholou 39'I. Niane 69' (pen)A. Bamba Dieng 90' + 3'
Z. Davitashvili 16' (pen), 57'
(HT 2-1) (FT 4-2)

Angers vs Saint-EtienneResults & stats,