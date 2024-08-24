Eredivisie
team-logo
1 - 7
FT
team-logo
K. Hansen 57'
G. Til 10'L. de Jong 15'C. Driouech 65'M. Tillman 71'T. Barbet 78' (og)H. Lozano 83'R. Pepi 90'
(HT 0-2) (FT 1-7)

Almere City FC vs PSV EindhovenResults & stats,