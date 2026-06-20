'Start believing!' - Zlatan Ibrahimovic declares USMNT can win 2026 World Cup

Speaking on Fox Sports after the match, Ibrahimovic praised the United States' performance and urged supporters to believe in the team. The former Sweden international also highlighted the importance of momentum during a tournament.

"If you didn’t believe before, I will repeat; start believing," Ibrahimovic said ."They have the country behind them, and when you have this support, it’s difficult to beat you. They had a good performance today. To be honest, Australia was not a threat today.

"I said it before, that whatever happened before the World Cup (doesn't matter). It is important what happens now. Now, the momentum they have, that is what they need. They just need to continue bringing confidence from game to game. The third game, let's see what happens now, they can rest some players now that they have qualified. It is looking good."

Asked by presenter Rebecca Lowe for a one-word answer on whether the United States could lift the trophy, Ibrahimovic replied: "Yes."