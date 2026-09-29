Zinedine Zidane sings praises of Michael Olise after Bayern star's late solo stunner seals France victory over Belgium

In a tight encounter at the King Baudouin Stadium, it took a moment of pure inspiration from substitute Olise to break the deadlock in the 88th minute. Receiving the ball in his own half, the former Crystal Palace man controlled it with his shoulder before embarking on a direct, driving run that left the Belgian backline trailing. After shrugging off his marker, he showed immense composure to fire a low effort into the bottom corner, clinical enough to secure a victory that sawZidane go wild on the touchline.

Even without the injured Kylian Mbappe, France controlled much of the possession, though they struggled to find a way past Mark van Bommel’s well-organised defence until Olise’s late intervention changed the narrative of the match entirely.