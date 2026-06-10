Yves Bissouma one of ELEVEN players released by Tottenham after disastrous 2025-26 campaign

Bissouma, who arrived from Brighton in 2022, made 111 appearances for Spurs across all competitions and was a regular fixture in the side during his first few seasons in the capital. Despite finding the net only twice, his presence in the engine room was often seen as vital for the club's tactical setup.

While he was a pivotal figure in the squad that defeated Manchester United to lift the Europa League trophy in 2025, playing the full 90 minutes of that final, his final year in north London was marred by inconsistency and off-field issues. He managed just 11 appearances in the 2025-26 season after only returning to action in January.