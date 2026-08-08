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Injury nightmare for Brighton! Yankuba Minteh limps off as Fabian Hurzeler's squad crisis worsens despite Roma win
Fresh injury concern for Yankuba Minteh
Brighton & Hove Albion’s final preparations for the new season were overshadowed by a significant injury scare involving star winger Minteh during their 3-0 friendly win over Roma. The Gambian international, who completed a £30 million move from Newcastle in July 2024, sustained a right leg injury early in the second half following a heavy challenge with Roma captain Bryan Cristante. Minteh initially attempted to play on after receiving lengthy treatment, but soon collapsed to the turf in pain. The 22-year-old was ultimately helped off the pitch by medical staff with his head buried in his shirt.
Speaking to the media shortly after the final whistle at the Amex Stadium, Hurzeler expressed his immediate concern regarding the winger's condition. 'Of course it’s not a great sign when a player goes off, but we have to wait for the scan,' Hurzeler explained to reporters. 'It seemed to be a hit (contact impact), not particularly in the ankle area but a little higher. We have to wait for how the pain continues.'
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Growing absentee list for Fabian Hurzeler
The injury to Minteh is a hammer blow for Hurzeler, who is already grappling with a lengthy list of absentees in key positions. The Seagulls are expected to be without influential winger Kaoru Mitoma, midfielder Carlos Baleba, and striker Evan Ferguson for the opening weeks of the campaign.
Minteh was widely expected to lead the line on the flanks in Mitoma’s absence, making his potential lay-off even more damaging to the squad's tactical balance. Having contributed nine goals and eight assists in 66 Premier League appearances prior to his move to the South Coast, the youngster had quickly become a focal point of Hurzeler's attacking plans.
Comfortable victory over Serie A giants
Despite the somber mood regarding the injury, Brighton displayed plenty of quality on the pitch to dispatch their Italian opponents. Goals from Georginio Rutter and a double from Yasin Ayari ensured a comfortable evening for the hosts, who dominated large spells of the contest. The result provides a boost to morale, proving that the squad possesses enough firepower to compete with top-tier European opposition.
The Seagulls have one final warm-up fixture remaining, as they prepare to take on another Serie A side, Bologna, at the Amex next Saturday. This match will serve as the final dress rehearsal for Hurzeler to refine his system and evaluate his fit players.
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A grueling start to the competitive season
The timing of this injury crisis is particularly poor given the congested schedule Brighton face in late August. The club is set to begin its European journey in the Conference League play-off round on August 20, likely against Norwegian side Tromso.
Following the first leg of their European tie, Brighton will host Aston Villa in their Premier League opener on August 23, followed by the return leg of the Conference League play-off on August 27. The month concludes with a high-profile visit to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea on August 30.
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