Xabi Alonso leaves Real Madrid! Los Blancos announce Spaniard's exit less than eight months after leaving Bayer Leverkusen role

Less than a day after Madrid went down to a dramatic 3-2 loss to Barcelona in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Los Blancos have decided to move on from the former Bayer Leverkusen manager - who only joined the Spanish outfit last summer. The Santiago Bernabeu club stressed this was a "mutual agreement" between Madrid and Alonso, and wished the Spaniard well in the future.

The statement reads: "Real Madrid CF announces that, by mutual agreement between the club and Xabi Alonso, it has been decided to end his time as first team coach. Xabi Alonso will always have the affection and admiration of all Madrid fans because he is a Real Madrid legend and has always represented the values of our club. Real Madrid will always be his home. Our club thanks Xabi Alonso and his entire technical team for their work and dedication during this time, and wishes them the best of luck in this new stage of their lives."