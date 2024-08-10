WATCH: Wrexham's Goal of the Season already?! Jack Marriott scores outrageous volley from outside the box against Wycombe, leaving Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney stunned
Wrexham started their League One campaign with a win against Wycombe Wanderers, and Jack Marriott scored an outrageous volley in the first half.
- Wrexham win 3-2 over Wycombe Wanderers
- Marriott scores wonder volley in first half
- Parkinson praises Marriott's performances