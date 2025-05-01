Wrexham 2025-26 kit: New home, away, third & goalkeeper jerseys, release dates, shirt leaks & prices

Everything you need to know about the new Wrexham kits for the 2025-26 season.

Wrexham, one of the most talked-about clubs in global football, is set to launch their 2025-26 kits in collaboration with Macron. Following the success of recent seasons on and off the pitch — and with Hollywood backing from Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney — expectations are high for another bold and meaningful kit collection.

Here's everything we know about the home, away, third, and goalkeeper jerseys of Wrexham for the upcoming season.