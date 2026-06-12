AFP
Protesters clash with riot police outside Estadio Azteca as Mexico's World Cup opener marred by violence
Security perimeter breached before kick-off
Just 10 minutes before the match kicked off, an estimated 2,000 demonstrators converged on the venue to voice anger over thousands of unresolved disappearance cases across the country. The situation rapidly deteriorated when the crowd attempted to force their way into the inner ring, smashing a parked lorry in the process. To restore order, a contingent of 300 security personnel intervened to push the crowds back and contain the perimeter.
- AFP
Tear gas used outside arena
The chaos outside stood in stark contrast to the celebratory atmosphere inside the ground. Highlighting the scale of the disturbance as local authorities fought to regain control, reports from talkSPORTnoted that the unrest escalated dramatically when activists threw flares and rocks directly at the defensive lines, forcing officers to deploy riot units and utilise tear gas to disperse the crowd.
Historic venue overshadowed by disorder
The iconic arena holds a unique place in football folklore as the only stadium to host matches across three separate World Cups, including the 1970 and 1986 finals. While five tournament fixtures are scheduled to take place there, this opening game was unfortunately compromised by deep-seated domestic grievances. On the pitch, Javier Aguirre’s men secured a 2-0 win over South Africa, who finished with nine men after Yaya Sithole and Themba Zwane were sent off.
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El Tri face tactical test
Mexico must now navigate the fallout of a fiery encounter that also saw defender Cesar Montes dismissed in stoppage time, ruling him out of their next Group A fixture. The team will travel to Guadalajara for a significantly stiffer tactical test later this week. El Tri must maintain focus amid potential external distractions as they prepare to face a disciplined South Korea side.