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Adhe Makayasa

Harry Kane & Jude Bellingham see boots stolen! England left with ONE training ball at World Cup base as shock raid leads to arrest & police investigation

England
England vs Croatia
Croatia
World Cup
H. Kane
J. Bellingham

England's World Cup preparations have been thrown into absolute chaos following an audacious heist on their official team equipment. Key items belonging to Thomas Tuchel's squad, including the match boots of superstars Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham, were stolen in transit, leaving the frustrated camp with just a single training football.

  • Audacious heist disrupts camp

    The Football Association has launched an urgent investigation after a transport vehicle carrying England’s essential training gear was raided. The theft occurred during transit from the squad's pre-camp in West Palm Beach, Florida, to their official tournament base at Swope Soccer Village in Missouri. Security staff strongly suspect internal involvement from trusted logistics drivers. Local police have already been contacted to track the stolen cargo as backroom staff desperately scramble to assess the full extent of the missing items.



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    Staff reel from robbery

    According to reports from the Daily Mail, England officials are reeling from the shock security breach, which has severely hampered tactical preparations just days before their tournament opener. The stolen inventory spans far beyond personal player footwear, severely impacting the coaching staff’s technological and physical setup. High-tech analysis equipment, tactical whiteboards, and essential medical massage tables were all compromised in the raid, forcing staff into a frantic race against time to recover or replace items central to their meticulous plans.

  • Chaos hampers perfect build-up

    The unsettling off-pitch distraction threatens to derail the immense momentum built under Tuchel. The German tactician had previously overseen a flawless qualification campaign, guiding the Three Lions to the finals with eight consecutive victories and eight clean sheets. Furthermore, talismanic captain Kane arrived at the base camp in peak condition following a historic, 61-goal domestic season with Bayern Munich, only for logistical security failures to completely dominate the headlines.

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  • FBL-WC-2026-TRAINING-ENGAFP

    Croatia test looms large

    England must swiftly restore operational focus before facing an opening fixture against familiar foes Croatia on Wednesday. Tuchel’s side enter the tournament searching for consistency, having registered a narrow friendly win over New Zealand following previous structural setbacks against Japan and Uruguay. With memories of their infamous 2018 semi-final defeat still lingering, the squad cannot afford any tactical sluggishness as they navigate a competitive group stage on foreign soil.

How far will England go at the World Cup?

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